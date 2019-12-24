Holmes had 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 113-104 loss against the Rockets.

Holmes notched his second straight double-double, and now he has 10 on the season. Firmly settled as the team's starting center, he could have a productive matchup Thursday at home against a struggling Timberwolves team.