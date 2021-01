Holmes (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against Portland.

The 27-year-old was a late scratch Saturday due to left ankle soreness but returned to action Monday and is on track to play Wednesday. Holmes played 36 minutes and had 10 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, six blocks and three assists Monday, so he didn't appear overly bothered by the injury.