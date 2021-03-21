Holmes produced 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in Saturday's 129-105 loss to the Sixers.

Expectations were high for Holmes' production after Marvin Bagley went down with a hand injury, and although he has popped for some exemplary stat lines, he's alternated them with some pretty poor numbers, especially when you consider the increased opportunity. Bagley is going to be out for a month, so Holmes will have every chance to build up a more consistent floor, but at the moment, he's more of a risk-reward candidate who can occasionally provide upside. One of those upside opportunities could come Monday against the Cavaliers, who are short-handed at center.