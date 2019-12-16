Holmes totaled nine points, five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 100-79 victory over the Warriors.

Holmes played just 26 minutes Sunday, likely a result of his foul issues combined with the fact the Warriors are terrible. He and Marvin Bagley are splitting minutes at the five right now which does hurt Holmes' overall value. The obvious move going forward would be for Bagley to shift into the starting lineup alongside Holmes, displacing Nemanja Bjelica. Those with Holmes on their roster simply need to ride this out in the hope his minutes' trend up again soon.