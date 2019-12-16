Kings' Richaun Holmes: Slowed by fouls Sunday
Holmes totaled nine points, five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 100-79 victory over the Warriors.
Holmes played just 26 minutes Sunday, likely a result of his foul issues combined with the fact the Warriors are terrible. He and Marvin Bagley are splitting minutes at the five right now which does hurt Holmes' overall value. The obvious move going forward would be for Bagley to shift into the starting lineup alongside Holmes, displacing Nemanja Bjelica. Those with Holmes on their roster simply need to ride this out in the hope his minutes' trend up again soon.
More News
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Early foul trouble Wednesday•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Sterling effort in Monday's win•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Comes close to double-double•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Grabs 14 boards•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Nears double-double in defeat•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Double-doubles in narrow win•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...