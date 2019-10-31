Kings' Richaun Holmes: Solid performance Wednesday
Holmes amassed 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Hornets.
Holmes shined Wednesday, shooting an efficient 80 percent from the field and leading the Kings in rebounds and blocks. he played 35 minutes compared to Dewayne Dedmon's four and appears to have solidified his status as the lead center in the season's early going. In Holmes' past two games, he's totaled 41 points, 22 rebounds, five blocks, two steals and two assists in 65 total minutes.
