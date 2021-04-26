Holmes ended with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-6 FT), five rebounds and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 117-113 loss to the Warriors.

Holmes returned from a five-game absence, sliding straight into the starting lineup. He was playing on a minute restriction which did limit his upside on the night. That said, he looked untroubled by his recent hamstring concern and the playing time should begin to trend up over the coming week. His return resulted in Hassan Whiteside falling out of the rotation and if you had been holding onto him, feel free to move on.