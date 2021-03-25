Holmes collected 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in a 110-108 victory over the Hawks on Wednesday.

Holmes continued his strong, consistent production, and he has now scored in double figures and secured at least seven rebounds in 13 of his last 16 games. The center has also been a strong performer on defense of late, recording two blocks and one steal in back-to-back games. In his first eight games since the All-Star break, Holmes has averaged 17.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 blocks per game.