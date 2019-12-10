Holmes ended with 16 points (4-7 FG, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's 119-118 victory over the Rockets.

Holmes continues to play out of his mind, turning in another fantasy gem Monday. He has been a top-10 player in nine-category leagues this season, finally realizing his potential. Marvin Bagley (finger) could return as soon Wednesday and that could mean Holmes' loses an element of playing time. With that being said, Holmes has been the Kings best player this season and should still comfortably exceed 30 minutes per night.