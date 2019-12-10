Kings' Richaun Holmes: Sterling effort in Monday's win
Holmes ended with 16 points (4-7 FG, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's 119-118 victory over the Rockets.
Holmes continues to play out of his mind, turning in another fantasy gem Monday. He has been a top-10 player in nine-category leagues this season, finally realizing his potential. Marvin Bagley (finger) could return as soon Wednesday and that could mean Holmes' loses an element of playing time. With that being said, Holmes has been the Kings best player this season and should still comfortably exceed 30 minutes per night.
More News
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Comes close to double-double•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Grabs 14 boards•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Nears double-double in defeat•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Double-doubles in narrow win•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Playing as expected•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Doesn't practice due to migraine•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...