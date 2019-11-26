Kings' Richaun Holmes: Stifled by foul trouble Monday
Holmes contributed eight points (4-6 FG), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 103-102 loss to the Celtics.
Holmes battled foul trouble throughout Monday's game but still managed a well-rounded fantasy line. Over the first 16 games of the season, Holmes is the 42nd ranked player. His value is not tied to usage or offensive production and so there is reason to think he can maintain top-70 value, even after Marvin Bagley (finger) returns to action. He should be rostered in every single league.
