Holmes racked up 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 16 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 loss to the Warriors.

Holmes had attempted just three field goals through 28 minutes across two contests prior to Sunday's outburst. The bench unit featuring Holmes, Malik Monk and Keegan Murray marked a huge reason Sacramento cut the final deficit to five after trailing by 18 at halftime. That being said, it's unclear if Holmes' performance will unlock additional usage.