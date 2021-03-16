Holmes totaled 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and two steals over 41 minutes during Monday's loss to the Hornets.

In his first 18 games this season, Holmes notched just five double-doubles. In his last 17 games, he's grabbed 10 double-doubles, including four straight. During that stretch, Holmes is averaging 17.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks while shooting 62.7 percent from the floor.