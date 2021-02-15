Holmes recorded 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Sunday's 124-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

Sacramento's rebounding numbers were spread throughout the roster in Sunday's loss, and it's been a confusing trend for Holmes. A three-game stretch without a double-digit rebounding total is a rarity for the center, and there seems to be no apparent cause for the decrease. Marvin Bagley's presence can sometimes compromise Holmes' numbers, but he was a DNP in Sunday's game and not the culprit in this case.