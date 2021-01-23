Holmes posted 10 points (5-8 FG), 14 rebounds and six blocked shots in Friday's victory over New York.

Holmes registered his third double-double of the campaign in the win, but it was his effort as a shot-blocker that stood out most. The big man swatted six shots for the second time this season, equaling his career high. Holmes is on pace for his finest NBA campaign with per-game averages of 13.3 points, 7.9 boards and 1.7 blocks. He is also shooting a healthy 67.7 percent from the field.