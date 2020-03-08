Kings' Richaun Holmes: To remain on minutes limit
Holmes will remain on a minutes limit Sunday against Toronto, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Holmes made his long-awaited return Saturday night in Portland, so it's a great sign that he'll play on both nights of the back-to-back. He was limited to 19 minutes Saturday but still managed 10 points, eight boards and a block.
More News
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Modest numbers in return•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Making return Saturday•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Officially questionable•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Expected to play during weekend•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Cleared for contact, nearing return•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Nearing return to practice•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.