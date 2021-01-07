Holmes acknowledged after Wednesday's 128-124 win over the Bulls that he tweaked his ankle during the contest, but he doesn't expect the injury to affect his availability moving forward, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "I'm all good. I'll get some treatment on it and I'll be ready to go," Holmes said of his ankle.

Despite the injury, Holmes turned in one of his better outings of the season Wednesday, finishing with a team-best 24 points (10-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT) to go with eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes. Based on his own comments about his ankle, Holmes can be viewed as probable for Friday's game against the Raptors, but the Kings' injury report will ultimately shed more light on his status. At this point, the hamstring injury that forced De'Aaron Fox to exit early seems to be the greater concern for Sacramento, and Holmes could be tasked with shouldering more of the scoring load if the star point guard is forced to miss time.