Holmes (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's action against the Wizards.
Holmes left Monday's game against the Pelicans due to right hamstring tightness, and it will likely keep him out Wednesday. Assuming that's the case, Hassan Whiteside, Damian Jones and Chimezie Metu could all see extra minutes.
