Holmes tallied eight points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 127-102 loss to Portland.

Holmes started at center for the Kings, a role that he could fill permanently even after the return of Hassan Whiteside. Holmes' breakout season was cut short by injury and he will be looking to regain the momentum lost over the backend of 2019-20. Whiteside's presence does limit his opportunities, although he still makes for an intriguing fantasy target should you be able to land him late in your draft.