Holmes (ankle) is expected to be a game-time call for Monday's matchup against the Pacers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
A sore left ankle kept Holmes out of Saturday's loss to Portland, and he's apparently still nursing the issue heading into Week 4. In Holmes' absence Saturday, the Kings went with a smaller lineup and shifted Marvin Bagley up to the center position.
More News
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Questionable vs. Pacers•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Having minutes monitored•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Not listed on injury report•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Can't practice Thursday•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Tweaks ankle in Wednesday's win•