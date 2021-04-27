Holmes will play around 20 minutes Monday night against the Mavericks, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Holmes logged 22 minutes in Sunday's matchup against the Warriors, and he'll be held to around a similar workload Monday evening. He missed five straight contests earlier in the month due to a hamstring injury.
More News
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Solid showing in return Sunday•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Will have 20-minute restriction•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Full participant in practice•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Cleared for basketball activies•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Out Wednesday•