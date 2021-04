Holmes (hamstring) will start Sunday's game against the Warriors and be limited to roughly 20 minutes, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 in Sacramento reports.

After missing the last five games, Holmes will be eased back into action Sunday, so he's probably best avoided in DFS contests. The Kings play again Monday night (vs. Dallas), so keep an eye on Holmes' status, as it's possible he could have his workload managed on the second half of the back-to-back set.