Kings' Richaun Holmes: Will remain sidelined
Holmes (shoulder) is not ready to return for Friday's game against the Heat, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Holmes was listed as questionable for the contest after being sidelined the previous 14 games. However, his shoulder is still experiencing some soreness, so the team will exercise caution as a result. His next chance to return will come Saturday versus the Spurs.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.