Holmes (knee) won't play in Monday's game against Brooklyn, Kayte Christensen of NBC Sports California reports.

Holmes was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Monday's contest with a sore right knee and being the second game of a back-to-back, the Kings will elect to sit their center. Cory Joseph will join the starting five which will push Marvin Bagley into the five-spot. Holmes will likely be tabbed day-to-day moving forward.