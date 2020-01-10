Kings' Richaun Holmes: Won't return Friday
Holmes (shoulder) won't play Friday against Milwaukee.
Holmes is set to miss his second straight contest due to a right shoulder strain. After failing to take the court for practice Thursday, this update isn't all that surprising. Harry Giles drew the start in Holmes' stead Tuesday and figures to be in line for another start Friday evening.
