Holmes won't return to Monday's contest against the Pelicans due to right hamstring tightness, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

Holmes left the game late in the first half and didn't return following halftime after coming down with tightness in his hamstring. Damian Jones started the second half of Monday's matchup in place of Holmes. Although his status remains relatively unknown at the moment, Holmes will likely be tabbed questionable heading into Wednesday's game against the Wizards.