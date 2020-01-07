Kings' Richaun Holmes: Won't return Monday
Holmes has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Warriors after suffering a right shoulder injury, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Holmes suffered the injury late in the second half, and while the details surrounding the issue have yet to surface, the team has elected to shut him down for the rest of the evening. His availability for Tuesday's matchup with the Suns is up in the air at this point.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...