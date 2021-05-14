Holmes (knee) will not return to Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Holmes had to leave after 11 minutes of action due to soreness in his right knee. He had posted three points (1-5 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three blocks prior to the injury.
