Woodard won't be available for Tuesday's game against Minnesota due to back soreness, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Woodard hasn't seen any action since April 2, so his absence won't have much of an impact on Sacramento's rotation.
More News
-
Kings' Robert Woodard: Limited playing time•
-
Kings' Robert Woodard: Will be on minutes limit•
-
Kings' Robert Woodard: Questionable against Washington•
-
Kings' Robert Woodard: Recalled due to injury•
-
Kings' Robert Woodard: Leads team in rebounds•
-
Kings' Robert Woodard: Strong double-double in win•