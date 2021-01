Woodard was flex-assigned to the Austin Spurs ahead of the 2020-21 G League season in Orlando, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Woodard saw minimal playing time for Sacramento this year, averaging just 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds over 2.8 minutes per game while appearing in six contests. He'll now join the Spurs' G League squad for the four-week bubble in Orlando.