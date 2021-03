Woodard compiled 10 points (3-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists over 26 minutes in Sunday's 109-104 loss to Santa Cruz.

Woodard led Austin on the boards Sunday, but the team struggled in the fourth quarter and fell just short of the win over Santa Cruz. Woodard has now been a starter for six of the first 12 games this season and is averaging 16.8 points and 11.0 rebounds over 31.2 minutes per contest.