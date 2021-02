Woodard scored 25 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and added seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes of Wednesday's 119-111 G League win over Memphis.

Woodard did not start the game but still managed to lead Austin in scoring. Unlike his NBA experience this season, it looks as if he'll get ample playing time in the G League.