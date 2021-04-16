Woodard is averaging 1.0 points, 0.6 rebounds, 0.4 blocks and 2.2 minutes of play in his last five games since the end of February.
Woodard has been a healthy DNP for the team's last seven games and hasn't received more than five minutes in a game all season. The guard isn't taking many shots either, making only one of his three attempts since mid-March. Although the Kings seem to be out of playoff contention, the rookie will likely receive little-to-no minutes for the remainder of the season.
