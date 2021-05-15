Woodard (back) played six minutes off the bench Friday in the Kings' 107-106 loss to the Grizzlies, going scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and contributing two rebounds and one assist.

Sacramento was without six players due to injury or COVID-19 protocols, but Woodard's return from the sore back that had sidelined him since April 19 at least provided the team with some reinforcement. Woodard only held a limited role in his return, and he's unlikely to see his playing time pick up dramatically even if the same six players remain sidelined for Sunday's season finale versus Utah.

