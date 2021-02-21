Woodard totaled 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal over 21 minutes in Saturday's 125-118 win over Westchester.

Woodard has come off the bench in six of the first seven games of the G League season, but he's still seen considerable playing time for Austin. He came within one rebound of a double-double Saturday while shooting 50 percent from the floor. He's now averaging a double-double this season with 15.4 points and 10.3 rebounds over 29.8 minutes per game.