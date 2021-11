Woodard (hamstring) is on assignment with the G League's Stockton Kings and won't be available Wednesday for Sacramento's game in Minnesota.

Woodard appeared on Sacramento's injury reports last week due to a hamstring issue, but he recovered in time to play in back-to-back games with Stockton on Sunday and Monday. Between the two contests, Woodard averaged 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.5 blocks in 22.0 minutes.