Woodard logged 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes in Sunday's 122-107 loss to the Blue Coats.

Woodard entered the starting lineup for the second time this season, and he posted a double-double while leading the team with 10 rebounds. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the starting five, but Woodard has been quite productive recently regardless of his starting status.