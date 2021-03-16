Woodard (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Woodard sustained a hamstring strain while playing for the G League's Austin Spurs in early March and was slated to miss 3-to-4 weeks, but he'll have a chance to return against Washington. He's unlikely to have a significant role for the Kings, even if he's able to suit up.
