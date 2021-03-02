Woodard has been recalled from the G League due to a hamstring strain and will be evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Woodard suffered the injury while in the G League bubble, and with the season winding down, the Kings have elected to recall the guard. He averaged 16.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals over 12 games in the G League.