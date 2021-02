Woodard generated 28 points (9-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 17 rebounds and three steals over 39 minutes in Thursday's 108-104 win over Iowa.

Woodard was the leading performer for Austin by a considerable margin Thursday, as he led the team in scoring, rebounds and steals during the overtime victory. He's remained in the starting lineup recently, averaging 17.4 points and 10.8 rebounds over 31.4 minutes per contest.