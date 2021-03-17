Woodard (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's game against the Wizards and will be on a minutes limit, Frank Cartoscelli of Sports 1140 KHTK reports.
Woodard hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 27, so his minutes limit probably won't come into play Wednesday.
