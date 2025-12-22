Westbrook had 21 points (8-24 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 125-124 overtime win over the Rockets.

Westbrook was one of four Kings to eclipse 20 points -- he combined with DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Dennis Schroder for a total of 98 points in the comeback win. Westbrook continues to defy Father Time with averages of 16.2 points, 8.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals over his last six outings.