Westbrook won't start in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Precious Achiuwa will get the starting nod Sunday, pushing Westbrook to the second unit. Over four appearances off the bench so far this season, the veteran guard has averaged 10.8 points, 5.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes per contest.