Westbrook is questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers with right foot soreness.

This is a new injury for Westbrook, and with Thursday's game being the front end of a back-to-back set, the Kings may be considering a maintenance day for the veteran guard. Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis and Nique Clifford would be candidates to soak up minutes if Westbrook is unable to shake his questionable tag.