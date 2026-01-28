default-cbs-image
Westbrook is questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers with right foot soreness.

This is a new injury for Westbrook, and with Thursday's game being the front end of a back-to-back set, the Kings may be considering a maintenance day for the veteran guard. Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis and Nique Clifford would be candidates to soak up minutes if Westbrook is unable to shake his questionable tag.

