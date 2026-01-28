Kings' Russell Westbrook: Dealing with foot soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westbrook is questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers with right foot soreness.
This is a new injury for Westbrook, and with Thursday's game being the front end of a back-to-back set, the Kings may be considering a maintenance day for the veteran guard. Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis and Nique Clifford would be candidates to soak up minutes if Westbrook is unable to shake his questionable tag.
