Westbrook finished with 26 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 130-124 loss to the Nuggets.

Westbrook turned back the clock Monday by posting his best all-around showing of the young season. He notched his second straight double-double, this time by grabbing double-digit boards after dishing out 10 assists in his previous appearance Saturday in Milwaukee. Westbrook has also seen his workload increase steadily of late, logging 34 and 37 minutes to begin the month.