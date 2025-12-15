Westbrook closed Sunday's 117-103 loss to Minnesota with eight points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 28 minutes.

The veteran point guard remained in the first unit despite the return of Dennis Schroder (hip), handing out at least 10 dimes for the ninth time in 2025-26. After spending most of the offseason in free agency, Westbrook has been a strong fantasy producer in points leagues with the Kings. Over his last 10 appearances, he's averaged 13.9 points, 9.0 assists, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals per game.