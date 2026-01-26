Westbrook ended with 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals over 22 minutes during Sunday's 139-116 loss to the Pistons.

Westbrook has cooled off considerably, averaging just 12.0 points on 33.3 percent from the field in his last two appearances after a hot stretch of six games, averaging 22.5 points on 53.2 percent from the field and 3.0 threes on a 41.9 clip. On the season, the veteran guard is averaging 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.2 blocks and 2.0 threes across 29.6 minutes.