Kings' Russell Westbrook: Expected to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westbrook (quad) was a full participant during Friday's practice and he's expected to play Saturday versus the Clippers, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Westbrook is set to return after a one-game absence, which should result in Killian Hayes returning to the second unit. Check back for official confirmation on Westbrook's status closer to Saturday's tipoff.
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