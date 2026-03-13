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Westbrook (quad) was a full participant during Friday's practice and he's expected to play Saturday versus the Clippers, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Westbrook is set to return after a one-game absence, which should result in Killian Hayes returning to the second unit. Check back for official confirmation on Westbrook's status closer to Saturday's tipoff.

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