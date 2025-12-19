Westbrook closed Thursday's 134-133 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers with 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and 10 assists over 35 minutes.

Westbrook's fingerprints were all over this game to close regulation, as Sacramento came roaring back to force overtime against the Trail Blazers. Coach Doug Christie continues to let Westbrook fill the starting point guard role, as Dennis Schroder played 22 minutes while Westbrook saw 35 minutes of action. Westbrook has upped his averages nearly across the board as a member of the Kings, compared to his time last season with the Nuggets.