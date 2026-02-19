default-cbs-image
Westbrook (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against Orlando.

Westbrook missed the Kings final game before the All-Star break due to left ankle soreness. The veteran point guard has moved past the injury and will be a full-go for Thursday's contest. With Zach LaVine (hand) and Domantas Sabonis (knee) out for the season, plenty of usage should be available for Westbrook going forward.

