Westbrook racked up 21 points (5-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and four steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 115-98 loss to Milwaukee.

Westbrook will continue to staff the point guard position, as Zach LaVine's return will shift the lineup back to its original structure and send Precious Achiuwa to the bench. Westbrook's numbers have dipped over the past couple of weeks, but he registered his first 20-point total since Dec. 27 in the defeat.