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Kings' Russell Westbrook: Labeled out for Friday
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1 min read
Westbrook (toe) is out for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Westbrook will miss yet another matchup while battling a toe injury. Devin Carter should continue to see opportunities as the team's starting point guard in Westbrook's absence.
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